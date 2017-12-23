Historically-disadvantaged CT artists get chance to showcase their work

Up-and-coming artists will be able to have their work displayed at the Art.b Gallery inside the Bellville Library.

CAPE TOWN - Historically-disadvantaged Cape Town artists are getting a chance to showcase their talent.

Through the City of Cape Town’s Emerging Artists Programme, up-and-coming artists will be able to have their work displayed at the Art.b Gallery inside the Bellville Library.

The city's JP Smith says the program focuses primarily on artists who are under-resourced and lack training and exposure.

“The city’s Art and Culture Department has launched the first of this exciting initiative that aims to assist emerging artists based in Cape Town with opportunities to build capacity and showcase their work.”