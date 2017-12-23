Farmer killed during shootout with alleged robbers in Piet Retief

Police in Mpumalanga say they are at the scene of a shootout in Piet Retief where a farmer has been murdered and his alleged killers wounded and arrested.

The police’s Leonard Hlathi says the farmer was involved in a shootout with five men who allegedly tried to break into his farm in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Hlathi says two of the suspects are being transported to a nearby hospital for medical assistance for wounds sustained during the altercation.

“During the shootout, the owner of the farm was fatally shot. Police ensued with their investigation, immediately all five suspects have been arrested. Two, that was shot by the farm, is being treated at a hospital.”