‘Delft no longer a safe zone for crime’
A neighbourhood safety group is helping to clean up the streets of Delft from drugs.
CAPE TOWN - A neighbourhood safety group is helping to clean up the streets of Delft from drugs.
A 58-year old suspect was arrested by Cape Town Metro Police officers on Saturday morning after a tip-off from the Delft Neighbourhood Safety Team.
#DelftDrugs CT Metro officers linked to the Delft Neighbourhood Safety Team confiscated a large quantity of dagga this morning & arrested a 58-yo suspect. MM pic.twitter.com/M3uLK3m2RK— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 23, 2017
Officers found and confiscated a large quantity of dagga, several dozen parcels wrapped in newspaper that still need to be weighed.
The alleged dagga dealer is expected to appear in court next week.
The city's JP Smith said: “On Friday, we also had significant successes in collaboration with the SA Police Service, involving substantial quantities of tik, mandrax and other drugs. The message from the neighbourhood safety team is Delft is no longer a safe zone for the crime.”
Popular in Local
-
Makgoba: New ANC leadership should replace Zuma
-
More delays expected on Day 2 of ANC national conference
-
Did SA’s unemployment problem exist during Apartheid?
-
Du Toitskloof Pass & Huguenot Tunnel closed
-
[UPDATE] Police investigating after deadly head-on collision on R510
-
Ramaphosa wishes South Africans a happy holiday season
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.