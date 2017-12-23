Popular Topics
‘Delft no longer a safe zone for crime’

A neighbourhood safety group is helping to clean up the streets of Delft from drugs.

Cape Town Metro officers linked to the Delft Neighbourhood Safety Team confiscated a large quantity of dagga on Saturday morning. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN.
one day ago

CAPE TOWN - A neighbourhood safety group is helping to clean up the streets of Delft from drugs.

A 58-year old suspect was arrested by Cape Town Metro Police officers on Saturday morning after a tip-off from the Delft Neighbourhood Safety Team.

Officers found and confiscated a large quantity of dagga, several dozen parcels wrapped in newspaper that still need to be weighed.

The alleged dagga dealer is expected to appear in court next week.

The city's JP Smith said: “On Friday, we also had significant successes in collaboration with the SA Police Service, involving substantial quantities of tik, mandrax and other drugs. The message from the neighbourhood safety team is Delft is no longer a safe zone for the crime.”

