Cope condemns ANC’s decision to turn SA’s Israel embassy into liaison office

JOHANNESBURG - Cope has joined the South African Jewish Board of Deputies in condemning the ANC's resolution to reducing South Africa's embassy in Israel to a liaison office.

The ruling party says it made the decision in order to send a strong message to Israel concerning its continued friction with Palestine.

The decision was taken at a time when the United General Assembly also voted in a non-binding decision not to endorse Donald Trump's move to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

However, Cope says the decision is short-sighted and is not in the interest of South Africans.

“Palestinians have done wrong things. We can’t put South Africans in a position as to who has done wrong and when. There should be peace and stability.”