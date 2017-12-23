Popular Topics
Cope condemns ANC’s decision to turn SA’s Israel embassy into liaison office

Cope says the decision is short-sighted and is not in the interest of South Africans.

Local protesters made their way to Parliament in Cape Town. The marchers called for the downgrading of South Africa's embassy in Israel. Picture: Cindy Archillies
Local protesters made their way to Parliament in Cape Town. The marchers called for the downgrading of South Africa's embassy in Israel. Picture: Cindy Archillies
one day ago

JOHANNESBURG - Cope has joined the South African Jewish Board of Deputies in condemning the ANC's resolution to reducing South Africa's embassy in Israel to a liaison office.

The ruling party says it made the decision in order to send a strong message to Israel concerning its continued friction with Palestine.

The decision was taken at a time when the United General Assembly also voted in a non-binding decision not to endorse Donald Trump's move to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

However, Cope says the decision is short-sighted and is not in the interest of South Africans.

“Palestinians have done wrong things. We can’t put South Africans in a position as to who has done wrong and when. There should be peace and stability.”

