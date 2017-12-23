City of CT encourages residents to use public transport

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
Go

City of CT encourages residents to use public transport

To transport people to various destinations, additional MyCiti bus services will be running along on the Atlantic Seaboard.

FILE: Picture: EWN.
FILE: Picture: EWN.
one day ago

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town is encouraging residents to use public transport during the festive season.

To transport people to various destinations, additional MyCiti bus services will be running along on the Atlantic Seaboard.

Buses will operate from Boxing Day to New Year’s Day.

Routes include Adderley Street and Hangberg via Camps Bay.

And on New Year’s Eve, a free shuttle will run from 10pm to 2am between the Civic Centre, Thibault Square and Stadium stations.

The city's Brett Herron said: “Traffic congestion has become a regular occurrence along the Atlantic Seaboard during the holiday period and the best solution remains to avoid travelling to this area in private vehicles and to rather opt for public transport, walking or cycling.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA