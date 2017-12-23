City of CT encourages residents to use public transport

To transport people to various destinations, additional MyCiti bus services will be running along on the Atlantic Seaboard.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town is encouraging residents to use public transport during the festive season.

Buses will operate from Boxing Day to New Year’s Day.

Routes include Adderley Street and Hangberg via Camps Bay.

And on New Year’s Eve, a free shuttle will run from 10pm to 2am between the Civic Centre, Thibault Square and Stadium stations.

The city's Brett Herron said: “Traffic congestion has become a regular occurrence along the Atlantic Seaboard during the holiday period and the best solution remains to avoid travelling to this area in private vehicles and to rather opt for public transport, walking or cycling.”