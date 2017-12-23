City of CT encourages residents to use public transport
To transport people to various destinations, additional MyCiti bus services will be running along on the Atlantic Seaboard.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town is encouraging residents to use public transport during the festive season.
To transport people to various destinations, additional MyCiti bus services will be running along on the Atlantic Seaboard.
Buses will operate from Boxing Day to New Year’s Day.
Routes include Adderley Street and Hangberg via Camps Bay.
And on New Year’s Eve, a free shuttle will run from 10pm to 2am between the Civic Centre, Thibault Square and Stadium stations.
The city's Brett Herron said: “Traffic congestion has become a regular occurrence along the Atlantic Seaboard during the holiday period and the best solution remains to avoid travelling to this area in private vehicles and to rather opt for public transport, walking or cycling.”
Popular in Local
-
Makgoba: New ANC leadership should replace Zuma
-
More delays expected on Day 2 of ANC national conference
-
Did SA’s unemployment problem exist during Apartheid?
-
Du Toitskloof Pass & Huguenot Tunnel closed
-
Ramaphosa wishes South Africans a happy holiday season
-
[UPDATE] Police investigating after deadly head-on collision on R510
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.