ANC expresses disappointment at closure of swimming pools in JHB

The ANC says the closure of the swimming facilities was a lack of foresight from the DA-led municipality.

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC caucus in the City of Johannesburg says it has noted with disappointment the closure of several swimming facilities across the metro.

The party says the closure of the swimming facilities was a lack of foresight from the DA-led municipality, and a gross disservice to affected residents.

Convener Loyiso Masuku says during the festive season, the use of swimming facilities is a priority to the people of Johannesburg and should be treated as such.

“The negligence is the cause, these are swimming pools where our communities can’t afford. These people don’t have a place where they have swimming pools in their backyard, therefore, they will have a black Christmas.”