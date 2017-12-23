3 die in car accident outside Polokwane

At least three people have been killed and four others are injured after a taxi they were travelling in lost control and overturned on the R521.

JOHANNESBURG - At least three people have been killed and four others are injured after a taxi they were travelling in lost control and overturned on the R521 outside Polokwane.

Officials say the cause of the accident- this morning- is suspected to be speeding and reckless driving.

Nearly 100 people have lost their lives in the province’s roads since the start of the festive season.

The Limpopo Traffic Department's Matome Moremi said, “We appeal to our taxi drivers to drive carefully and be patient.”