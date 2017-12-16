Ramaphosa supporters cry foul over conference registration

A number of delegates have been waiting for their accreditation at the University of Johannesburg’s Soweto campus this afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - Some delegates from Limpopo who've not yet been accredited claim bogus members have been put on the list to represent their regions because of their support for Cyril Ramaphosa.

A number of delegates have been waiting for their accreditation at the university of Johannesburg’s Soweto campus this afternoon.

GALLERY: ANC national conference in pictures

Some ANC delegates from Limpopo say they’re disappointed with the process of registration which may see them being unable to participate in the elective conference currently underway Nasrec.

Glalic Mohlatlole, from the Peter Mokaba region, says it’s obvious they’re being excluded because they’re behind Ramaphosa.

“Definitely, it is quite obvious that people are excluding comrades on the basis of factions.”

Nomonde Sivabu, who’s from the same province, says she hopes their grievances will be raised inside the plenary.

Eyewitness News also spoke to delegates from the Eastern Cape who are in support of Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma.

They have praised the registration processes, saying it went smoothly for them.

Follow EWN's live blog for all the latest developments on the ANC's national conference.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)