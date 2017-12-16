Ramaphosa supporters cry foul over conference registration
A number of delegates have been waiting for their accreditation at the University of Johannesburg’s Soweto campus this afternoon.
JOHANNESBURG - Some delegates from Limpopo who've not yet been accredited claim bogus members have been put on the list to represent their regions because of their support for Cyril Ramaphosa.
A number of delegates have been waiting for their accreditation at the university of Johannesburg’s Soweto campus this afternoon.
GALLERY: ANC national conference in pictures
Some ANC delegates from Limpopo say they’re disappointed with the process of registration which may see them being unable to participate in the elective conference currently underway Nasrec.
Glalic Mohlatlole, from the Peter Mokaba region, says it’s obvious they’re being excluded because they’re behind Ramaphosa.
“Definitely, it is quite obvious that people are excluding comrades on the basis of factions.”
Nomonde Sivabu, who’s from the same province, says she hopes their grievances will be raised inside the plenary.
Eyewitness News also spoke to delegates from the Eastern Cape who are in support of Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma.
They have praised the registration processes, saying it went smoothly for them.
Follow EWN's live blog for all the latest developments on the ANC's national conference.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Politics
-
ANC: South Africans love party’s Thuma Mina initiative
-
[PODCAST] Poisonous Bullets: The Silent Betrayal of Sindiso Magaqa (Episode 3)
-
Gauteng SACP calls for integrity commission to prevent corporate state capture
-
'Land reform has moved backwards'
-
Zokwana: No need to panic over land expropriation decision
-
‘ANC govt’s track record on land reform has been dismal’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.