#ANC54: Politics of the stomach at Vilakazi Street

Hungry delegates say they listened carefully to Jacob Zuma’s speech at the party's national conference and believe he laid a solid foundation for the incoming leadership.

ANC delegates sing and dance outside the plenary at ANC’s 54th national conference. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
ANC delegates sing and dance outside the plenary at ANC’s 54th national conference. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
230 days ago

SOWETO - A number of people in African National Congress (ANC) regalia are spending the evening on Vilakazi Street in Soweto.

The party is currently holding its 54th national conference at the Nasrec complex in Johannesburg.

Mlimandlela Ndamase says he is in Vilakazi Street to attend to the politics of the stomach.

“We’re here to grab something to eat and obviously go back to our responsibilities.”

He says he listened carefully to outgoing ANC president Jacob Zuma’s speech and believes he's laid a solid foundation for the incoming leadership.

“He gave a very clear input, he has reflected on the last 10 years and most importantly is that he has touched on the key challenges that confront the organisation.”

Other ANC members, with what appeared to be conference accreditation around their necks, refused to speak to Eyewitness News.

They've gathered at several watering holes on Vilakazi Street, seemingly in talks.

GALLERY: ANC national conference in pictures

Timeline

