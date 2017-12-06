PowerBall results: Tuesday 5 December 2017

EWN brings you the winning PowerBall results. Are you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG – The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday 5 December are as follows:

PowerBall: 04, 08, 19, 32, 40 Powerball: 18

PowerBall Plus: 09, 10, 18, 23, 27 Powerball: 02

For more details, visit the National Lottery website.