Gauteng motorists urged to be patient amid heavy rainfall

JOHANNESBURG - As heavy rains continue to persist in parts of Gauteng, motorists are being urged to be patient and vigilant on the roads.

On Tuesday, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) responded to over 40 accidents due to the heavy downpours with dozens of people being injured.

The South African Weather Service has warned of possible localised flooding in some areas.

The JMPD’s Wayne Minnaar says: “At least 48 accidents have occurred in the Johannesburg area, one taxi overturned on M1 south at Xavier off-ramp and all passengers had to be taken to hospitals.”