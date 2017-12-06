Anoj Singh 'lied' to Brown about Eskom’s dealings with Trillian
The utility’s chairperson Zethembe Khoza told evidence leader Ntuthuzelo Vanara that Singh gave the minister incorrect information.
CAPE TOWN - Eskom’s suspended CFO Anoj Singh lied to Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown about the utility’s dealings with Trillian.
That’s according to Eskom’s chairperson Zethembe Khoza who began testifying in a parliamentary inquiry on Tuesday.
Singh’s alleged role in helping Gupta-aligned companies seal lucrative deals with Eskom has come into focus in Parliament.
Brown believes Eskom deliberately lied to her when it denied any dealings with Trillian.
Khoza told evidence leader Ntuthuzelo Vanara that Singh gave the minister incorrect information.
He told the Public Enterprises Portfolio Committee that Singh is facing internal charges for breaching his fiduciary duties.
Singh was also due to testify in the parliamentary inquiry but MPs sent him packing because of his late submission of documents.
He was told to return early in the new year.
CORRUPTION AND LIES
Singh is reportedly accused of financial misconduct and is facing internal disciplinary charges.
The inquiry is investigating widespread corruption involving Gupta-aligned companies and executives at the state-owned power utility.
Singh’s name has come up numerous times during the parliamentary inquiry.
Mosilo Mothepu, the former CEO of Trillian Financial Advisory, claimed Singh helped the company score deals by sharing inside information on a memory stick.
Eskom paid Trillian nearly R600 million for advisory services without any signed contracts in place.
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse has opened charges of corruption against him for his role in the Trillian fiasco.
Singh was seconded from Transnet to take up an executive position at Eskom in 2015.
More in Business
-
Google pulls YouTube from Amazon devices, escalating spat
-
Agriculture one of largest contributors to SA’s Q3 GDP
-
#RandReport: Naspers inquiry drags stocks lower, rand steady
-
Mthembu supports investigation into MultiChoice debacle
-
Eskom inquiry: Different terms used to describe Molefe’s employment contract
-
Shares drop as US law firm announces investigation into Naspers
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.