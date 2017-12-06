Anoj Singh 'lied' to Brown about Eskom’s dealings with Trillian

The utility’s chairperson Zethembe Khoza told evidence leader Ntuthuzelo Vanara that Singh gave the minister incorrect information.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom’s suspended CFO Anoj Singh lied to Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown about the utility’s dealings with Trillian.

That’s according to Eskom’s chairperson Zethembe Khoza who began testifying in a parliamentary inquiry on Tuesday.

Singh’s alleged role in helping Gupta-aligned companies seal lucrative deals with Eskom has come into focus in Parliament.

Brown believes Eskom deliberately lied to her when it denied any dealings with Trillian.

He told the Public Enterprises Portfolio Committee that Singh is facing internal charges for breaching his fiduciary duties.

Singh was also due to testify in the parliamentary inquiry but MPs sent him packing because of his late submission of documents.

He was told to return early in the new year.

CORRUPTION AND LIES

Singh is reportedly accused of financial misconduct and is facing internal disciplinary charges.

The inquiry is investigating widespread corruption involving Gupta-aligned companies and executives at the state-owned power utility.

Singh’s name has come up numerous times during the parliamentary inquiry.

Mosilo Mothepu, the former CEO of Trillian Financial Advisory, claimed Singh helped the company score deals by sharing inside information on a memory stick.

Eskom paid Trillian nearly R600 million for advisory services without any signed contracts in place.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse has opened charges of corruption against him for his role in the Trillian fiasco.

Singh was seconded from Transnet to take up an executive position at Eskom in 2015.