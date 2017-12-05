[WATCH LIVE] Eskom inquiry resumes as board expected to appear

MPs probing state capture are expected to hear from Eskom’s board and it's suspended CFO Anoj Singh.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament's inquiry into Eskom is expected to continue on Tuesday.

MPs will hear from the Eskom board and its suspended CFO Anoj Singh, who is accused of financial misconduct and faces disciplinary charges.

The inquiry is investigating widespread corruption involving Gupta-aligned companies and executives at the state-owned power utility.

WATCH LIVE: Eskom board appears before Parliament over state capture