Mkhwebane: EC govt didn’t plan or budget for Madiba’s funeral
Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane found there were no plans at every level of government for Madiba’s Qunu funeral.
PRETORIA - Despite the funeral of former president Nelson Mandela being an anticipated global event, the Public Protector has found the Eastern Cape provincial government simply did not plan or budget for it.
Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane released her report into the funeral expenditure on Monday, which found the Eastern Cape government unlawfully misappropriated R300 million to pay for the funeral.
The matter has been referred to the Special Investigating Unit.
Mkhwebane found there were no plans at every level of government for Madiba’s Qunu funeral.
“The related expenditure was not budgeted for, that was mainly the cause of unauthorised irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure.”
She says funds were pulled from social development projects.
“Millions of rands of public funds earmarked for service delivery, social infrastructure projects and development were used for a state funeral because of a lack of coordinated planning.”
Mkhwebane says all future state funerals must be centrally managed.
