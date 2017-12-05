Mitchells Plain man pleads guilty to rape, murder charges
Thirty-one-year-old Randy Tango was arrested shortly after 11-year-old Stacha Arendse’s body was found dumped on a field in March this year.
CAPE TOWN - A Mitchells Plain man accused of raping and murdering 11-year-old Stacha Arendse in Tafelsig has pleaded guilty.
Randy Tango was arrested shortly after the child's body was found dumped on a field in March this year.
The 31-year-old lived in the same street as the deceased and her family.
Tango's admissions have been read out in court.
He has pleaded guilty to raping Arendse twice.
He's also revealed his intention was to kill her because he was afraid she would tell her mother what he had done.
The court has heard he strangled her, covered the body in a sheet and placed it in a rubbish bin, which he wheeled to a soccer field in Tafelsig.
Tango also faces four rape charges involving two other complainants which allegedly occurred between 2010 and 2012.
He's pleaded not guilty to those charges.
