Dlamini Zuma took most votes against Ramaphosa in KZN

Dlamini Zuma has received the majority of nominations from the branches in KZN which is likely to increase her preliminary numbers against Ramaphosa.

DURBAN - Presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma has taken the majority of nominations from KwaZulu-Natal with 433 branches backing her bid to take over the highest office in the African National Congress (ANC).

This follows results announced at the provincial general council being held in Durban for two days.

Cyril Ramaphosa has secured 193 nominations in KZN.

At the same time, David Mabuza has been nominated to deputise the former African Union chair while Nathi Mthethwa has been tipped to become national chair.

Free State Premier Ace Magashule has been chosen to take over as Secretary General with Jesse Duarte as his deputy.

Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane also emerged to take care of the party’s coffers as Treasurer General.

RAMAPHOSA LEADS OVERALL NOMINATIONS

Voting data from the country's nine provinces show Ramaphosa has received the most nominations for leader of the ANC ahead of the party's conference.

Reuters says it has compiled the number of nominations for each candidate based on voting data released by provincial ANC structures.

The information shows that Ramaphosa received 1,862 nominations by ANC branches, whereas his main rival for ANC leader, Dlamini Zuma, received 1,309 endorsements.

Meanwhile, the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal says it’s in favour of an extended top ANC national leadership.

The Gauteng province also says it supports the expansion of the top six which was proposed by President Jacob Zuma at the ANC policy conference this year.

ANC KZN spokesperson Mdumiseni Ntuli said: “Yes, KZN supports a top six that has got two deputy secretary generals, we’re still engaging on this and we’re not hostile to it.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)