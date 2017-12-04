South Africans urged to become organ donors
The call for more people to give their organs coincides with the anniversary of the first heart transplant performed at Groote Schuur Hospital 50 years ago.
JOHANNESBURG - The Organ Donor Foundation is again appealing to South Africans for donations.
The organisation says there’s been a significant decline in the number of organs donated in recent years which has possibly led to more of what could have been preventable deaths.
The ground-breaking procedure was performed by a team lead by Professor Christiaan Barnard.
The Organ Donor Foundation’s executive director Samantha Nicholls says: “One organ donor can potentially save the lives of up to seven people. You can donate your five solid organs, your heart, your lungs, your liver, your kidney and others.
“And you can also improve the quality of life to about 50 people by donating your tissue, your skin, bone and others.”
