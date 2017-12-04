Sassa allays fears over January grant payments

False information is doing the rounds that Sassa offices will be closed this month and that beneficiaries will not receive their January social grant payments.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) beneficiaries have been warned of false information on grants.

The agency has allayed these fears, assuring beneficiaries that all offices will remain open and will only close as usual on public holidays like Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)