Health Dept: Medical students allowed to appeal placements
Dozens of intern doctors and final year students are concerned as they've not yet been allocated a placement for either internship or community service positions.
CAPE TOWN - The Health Department says that final year medical and health students will be allowed to appeal their placement allocations.
Dozens of intern doctors and final year students are concerned as they've not yet been allocated a placement for either internship or community service positions in 2018.
On Friday, when the Health Department's Internship and community service programme website went live to show placement allocations, dozens of students expected to finally know where they would be working next year.
But a number of them were not allocated positions. Others were placed in areas they did not specify as an option.
The department's chief operating officer Gail Andrews says officials are willing to accommodate students who have special considerations.
“For some very justifiable reason we would have to see how we can accommodate those students. So the website will have a notice on Monday to explain the appeal procedure and that will be given urgent attention.”
Andrews says that those students who didn't receive placements could be among those who aren't eligible.
She adds that the department's call centre has been instructed not to receive calls, until this situation has been “managed”.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
