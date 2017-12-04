Dejected Koeman yet to recover from Everton sacking
Ronald Koeman was fired in October, after 16 months in charge of the club, as significant transfer spending failed to inspire Everton
BENGALURU - Former Everton manager Ronald Koeman is yet to get over the disappointment of being sacked by the Premier League club and has rejected multiple managerial offers since his dismissal.
Koeman was fired in October, after 16 months in charge of the Merseyside club, as significant transfer spending failed to inspire Everton, who dropped into the relegation zone after winning just two of their opening nine league games.
“I had started something at Everton and I really wanted to finish it in a good way. This is why my disappointment is bigger than ever before. I have to be realistic and I am not moaning about it,” the Dutchman told the Sunday Mirror.
The 54-year-old was touted to take over at several vacant managerial roles at Premier League and European clubs, including West Bromwich Albion and West Ham United, but turned down the offers.
“I need to put those feelings of disappointment away first,” Koeman added. “This is the reason why I’ve not taken any of the offers - the offers were there immediately after leaving Everton.
“I had a few offers from the Premier League and a few more elsewhere in Europe.”
Everton has climbed to 10th in the standings under the guidance of interim boss David Unsworth and newly-appointed permanent manager Sam Allardyce and travel to fourth-placed Liverpool for the Merseyside derby on Sunday.
