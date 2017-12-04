Accused in Winnie Rust murder case found guilty

The teenager and his uncle have been convicted of strangling the 77-year-old in her home in May last year.

CAPE TOWN - Nigel Plaaitjies and his uncle Johannes Plaaitjies have been found guilty of robbing and killing author Winnie Rust in Wellington.

The Western Cape High Court delivered its verdict on Monday afternoon.

More info to follow.