[UPDATE] Mpumalanga ANC mum over preferred candidate, calls for unity

JOHANNESBURG - The Mpumalanga African National Congress (ANC) has reiterated that the ruling party needs to be unified and will not pronounce on its preferred candidates to lead the party until there is a unified slate.

Reports say Premier David Mabuza has once again declined to say who he is supporting.

This comes after a fourth province backed Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa to lead the ANC.

The Gauteng ANC on Saturday nominated Ramaphosa as its preferred presidential candidate.

Ramaphosa received 374 branch nominations with his rival, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, receiving 64.

Meanwhile, all eyes will now be on the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal, which elects its preferred candidates on Monday.