[UPDATE] Mpumalanga ANC mum over preferred candidate, calls for unity
All eyes will now be on the African National Congress in KwaZulu-Natal, which elects its preferred candidates on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG - The Mpumalanga African National Congress (ANC) has reiterated that the ruling party needs to be unified and will not pronounce on its preferred candidates to lead the party until there is a unified slate.
Reports say Premier David Mabuza has once again declined to say who he is supporting.
This comes after a fourth province backed Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa to lead the ANC.
The Gauteng ANC on Saturday nominated Ramaphosa as its preferred presidential candidate.
Ramaphosa received 374 branch nominations with his rival, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, receiving 64.
Meanwhile, all eyes will now be on the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal, which elects its preferred candidates on Monday.
Popular in Local
-
Lotto results: Saturday 2 December 2017
-
Joe Maswanganyi appoints Myeni as his adviser - report
-
Selborne College distances itself from controversial poster
-
‘South Africans must free Treasury, Sars from state capture’
-
Dlamini Zuma tailing Ramaphosa in ANC leadership race
-
Livestock owners urged to monitor their animals after deadly crash
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.