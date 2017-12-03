Mbalula welcomes appointment of 2 deputy commissioners
Police Minister Fikile Mbalula says former Free State Provincial Commissioner Lebeoana Tsumane will provide leadership within the police force.
JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has welcomed the recent appointment of the deputy National Commissioner of crime prevention, saying the position has been vacant for far too long.
Newly appointed National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole has chosen Lebeoana Tsumane to fill the vacancy and Francinah Vuma to head up the police’s management and advisory services.
Mbalula says former Free State Provincial Commissioner Tsumane will provide leadership within the police force, namely forensic services, crime intelligence and detective services.
The police ministry’s Vuyo Mhaga said: “Those were the areas that were quite troublesome and the leadership was vocal about them. We’re happy that there’ll be stability that will steer the service in the right direction.”
Popular in Local
-
Lotto results: Saturday 2 December 2017
-
Joe Maswanganyi appoints Myeni as his adviser - report
-
Selborne College distances itself from controversial poster
-
‘South Africans must free Treasury, Sars from state capture’
-
Dlamini Zuma tailing Ramaphosa in ANC leadership race
-
Livestock owners urged to monitor their animals after deadly crash
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.