Mbalula welcomes appointment of 2 deputy commissioners

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has welcomed the recent appointment of the deputy National Commissioner of crime prevention, saying the position has been vacant for far too long.

Newly appointed National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole has chosen Lebeoana Tsumane to fill the vacancy and Francinah Vuma to head up the police’s management and advisory services.

Mbalula says former Free State Provincial Commissioner Tsumane will provide leadership within the police force, namely forensic services, crime intelligence and detective services.

The police ministry’s Vuyo Mhaga said: “Those were the areas that were quite troublesome and the leadership was vocal about them. We’re happy that there’ll be stability that will steer the service in the right direction.”