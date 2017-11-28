Zuma arrives in Abidjan for AU, EU summit
The gathering of African Union and European Union leaders is designed to tap the youth potential in the neighbouring continents.
PRETORIA - President Jacob Zuma arrives in Abidjan on Tuesday for the summit of more than 80 countries.
The gathering of African Union and European Union leaders is designed to tap the youth potential in the neighbouring continents.
But as always, pressing African issues are expected to dominate the agenda.
Zimbabwe will loom large at this fifth gathering of African and European heads of state and government.
The military takeover, departure of Robert Mugabe and accession of Emmerson Mnangagwa pose a plethora of questions for all of them.
A healthy Zimbabwe will buoy the Southern African region.
It will also be a target for investors from Europe, eager to transform the relationship with Africa from one of development assistance arriving from the north to a more mutually beneficial arrangement traveling both ways.
