Mkhize reiterates call for unity ahead of ANC's elective conference

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) presidential hopeful Zweli Mkhize says a disciplined and ethical leadership will help the governing party re-emerge as a progressive entity.

Mkhize was speaking to Young Communist League leaders at the Progressive Blacks Academic Summit in Johannesburg on Saturday.

He says while the ANC faces a mammoth task at its elective conference in December, he has promised to try and unite the party which will ultimately help in the fight for free education.

“This conference is marked by problems of divisions and factions. We are calling for unity. You can only achieve radical economic transformation and fight corruption with a united organisation.”

Mkhize also addressed the downgrade by Standard & Poor's Global.

He has suggested that the education system be improved to ensure South Africa has a working class capable of boosting the economy.

ZIMBABWE

On the recent protests in Zimbabwe, Mkhize says the protests should be an example of how demonstrations, including fees protests, should be held in the country.

Zimbabwe's new president Emmerson Mnangagwa was sworn in on Friday following former leader Robert Mugabe's resignation earlier this week.

Mugabe stepped down following military intervention in Zimbabwe.

