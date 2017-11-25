Some Zimbabweans optimistic after Mnangagwa's inauguration speech

The new president has promised to serve the people of Zimbabwe loyally.

HARARE - Zimbabweans believe Emmerson Mnangagwa's inauguration speech on Friday struck the right chords to bring about the necessary changes in the country.

Mnangagwa ascended to the presidency after Robert Mugabe’s resignation following a military takeover that lasted over a week.

The thousands of Zimbabweans who filled a 60,000-seater stadium cheered at almost every sentence their new president Mnangagwa uttered.

Mnangagwa promised to immediately start the process of rooting out corruption, resuscitating the economy and attracting foreign investment.

Residents, some of whom travelled over 300km to attend the event, say they’re satisfied with Mnangagwa’s speech.

“It is historic and reminiscent of the scenes of 1980 when we got our independence.

Another residents addressed their financial struggles.

“It has been difficult to get the cash in our banks and I’m happy he spoke about that. All earnings should be readily available.”

Despite doubts of an election next year following a military takeover, Mnangagwa says the country will go to the polls as scheduled.

