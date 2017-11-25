Report: Military action against Mugabe was legal - judge
The military stepped in almost two weeks ago after Robert Mugabe’s firing of deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa.
JOHANNESBURG - A Zimbabwean high court judge has ruled that the military action leading to Robert Mugabe's resignation was legal.
The Associated Press is reporting that High Court judge George Chiweshe has ruled that the military's actions “in intervening to stop the takeover” of Mugabe’s constitutional functions by those around him are constitutionally permissible and lawful.
The military stepped in almost two weeks ago after Mugabe’s firing of deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa amid fears that the 93-year-old's wife, Grace, was positioning herself to take power.
Separately, the judge says Mugabe’s firing of Mnangagwa as vice president was illegal.
Mnangagwa was sworn in as president on Friday after Mugabe’s 37-year-rule.
Meanwhile, ousted Zimbabwean finance minister Ignatius Chombo arrived at the Harare Magistrates Court on Saturday morning.
Chombo was admitted to hospital on Friday with injuries sustained from beatings he received in military custody after the armed intervention against Mugabe a week ago.
He was accused of corruption and abuse of power relating to his time as local government minister more than a decade ago.
