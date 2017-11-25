Popular Topics
Report: Military action against Mugabe was legal - judge

The military stepped in almost two weeks ago after Robert Mugabe’s firing of deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa.

This file photo taken on 18 April 2017 shows Zimbabwe's former president, Robert Mugabe, reviewing the guard of honour during the country's 37th Independence Day celebrations at the National Sports Stadium in Harare. Picture: AFP
This file photo taken on 18 April 2017 shows Zimbabwe's former president, Robert Mugabe, reviewing the guard of honour during the country's 37th Independence Day celebrations at the National Sports Stadium in Harare. Picture: AFP
251 days ago

JOHANNESBURG - A Zimbabwean high court judge has ruled that the military action leading to Robert Mugabe's resignation was legal.

GALLERY: On the ground in Zimbabwe

The Associated Press is reporting that High Court judge George Chiweshe has ruled that the military's actions “in intervening to stop the takeover” of Mugabe’s constitutional functions by those around him are constitutionally permissible and lawful.

The military stepped in almost two weeks ago after Mugabe’s firing of deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa amid fears that the 93-year-old's wife, Grace, was positioning herself to take power.

Separately, the judge says Mugabe’s firing of Mnangagwa as vice president was illegal.

Mnangagwa was sworn in as president on Friday after Mugabe’s 37-year-rule.

GALLERY: A new leader for Zimbabwe

Meanwhile, ousted Zimbabwean finance minister Ignatius Chombo arrived at the Harare Magistrates Court on Saturday morning.

Chombo was admitted to hospital on Friday with injuries sustained from beatings he received in military custody after the armed intervention against Mugabe a week ago.

He was accused of corruption and abuse of power relating to his time as local government minister more than a decade ago.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

