Zanu-PF to amend constitution to halt centralising of power

HARARE - The Zanu-PF says it wants to amend its constitution to remove "the notion of one centre of power" following the removal of Robert Mugabe as leader of the party.

Mugabe has been given a deadline of midday Monday to resign as the country's president or face impeachment on Tuesday.

He has ruled the country for 37 years now.

Axed vice president Emmerson Mnagagwa was elected as interim leader of the party during a special central meeting in Harare on Sunday afternoon.

Mugabe's wife, Grace, who was head of the party's women's league has also been expelled for promoting hate speech and devisiveness.

Thousands of residents took to the streets in the country on Saturday, calling for the 93-year-old to relinquish power.

Last week, the army took control of government demanding that the embattled president to step down.

Zanu-PF’s Patrick Chinamasa could hardly finish his announcements as celebrations broke when he declared the official axing of Mugabe as party leader.

"Mugabe is hereby recalled from the position of president and first secretary of Zanu-PF."

Mugabe has been given just under 24 hours to resign as the country’s president.

"And if his resignation has not been tendered by midday of 20 November 2017, the Zanu-PF chief whip is ordered to institute proceeding for the recall of the president."

The party has also effectively decided to reinstate fired vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa as party leader and interim president of the country.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe's former finance minister Tendai Biti has welcomed the removal of mugabe as party leader.

Biti says that steps must be taken to oust him as the country's president.

"It means nothing constitutionally because there challenge is to remove him as head of state. So they can remove him from Zanu-PF but it doesn't mean that he is removed as the president of this country."

This Flag leader Evan Mawarire says the country needs new leadership.

"And part of what the church is calling for in Zimbabwe, is an inclusive transition government, so even if they are being handed over to someone who comes from the same stable, we are asking that at this time we build something that includes everyone, that has everyone's input, not just them."