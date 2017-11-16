Ramaphosa: It’s up to Zimbabwe to resolve political crisis
Deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa's office confirmed that he had a telephone conversation with Britain’s secretary of state for foreign affairs, Boris Johnson, about the situation in Zimbabwe.
JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on Zimbabwe to resolve the situation in the country within democratic processes.
GALLERY: On the ground in Zimbabwe
On Wednesday, the country’s military seized control of all the national key points and detained President Robert Mugabe.
The Zimbabwe National War Veterans Association then held a media conference, calling on Mugabe to hand over power.
President Jacob Zuma has since sent two envoys to Zimbabwe to mediate between the army and Mugabe.
Ramaphosa’s office has told Eyewitness News the deputy president has indicated that it is up to Zimbabwe to resolve the current situation. He has, however, urged the role players in the country to do so using their constitution.
His office has also confirmed that he had a telephone conversation with Britain’s secretary of state for foreign affairs, Boris Johnson, about the situation in Zimbabwe.
Johnson says that the United Kingdom and South Africa have agreed that Zimbabweans must be able to decide on their own future in free and fair elections in line with the constitution, adding that authoritarian rule should have no place in Africa.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Zim riot police force media to leave MDC briefing
-
Cele won't answer questions on changes in KZN political killings task team
-
Warnings of possible taxi strike on Monday in WC
-
All 3 of CT’s desalination plants finally up and running
-
Two killed, five wounded in series of shootings in Mitchells Plain
-
Untu criticises regulator for issuing Prasa temporary safety permit
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.