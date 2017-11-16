Ramaphosa: It’s up to Zimbabwe to resolve political crisis

Deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa's office confirmed that he had a telephone conversation with Britain’s secretary of state for foreign affairs, Boris Johnson, about the situation in Zimbabwe.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on Zimbabwe to resolve the situation in the country within democratic processes.

On Wednesday, the country’s military seized control of all the national key points and detained President Robert Mugabe.

The Zimbabwe National War Veterans Association then held a media conference, calling on Mugabe to hand over power.

President Jacob Zuma has since sent two envoys to Zimbabwe to mediate between the army and Mugabe.

Ramaphosa’s office has told Eyewitness News the deputy president has indicated that it is up to Zimbabwe to resolve the current situation. He has, however, urged the role players in the country to do so using their constitution.

Johnson says that the United Kingdom and South Africa have agreed that Zimbabweans must be able to decide on their own future in free and fair elections in line with the constitution, adding that authoritarian rule should have no place in Africa.

