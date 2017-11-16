Kubayi-Ngubane: Cabinet supports SA intervention in Zimbabwe

The situation unfolding in Zimbabwe has been described as a 'silent coup' by political analysts, while the military says it’s not an attempt to topple Robert Mugabe's government.

CAPE TOWN - Cabinet says it supports the intervention in Zimbabwe by President Jacob Zuma in his capacity as South African Development Community (SADC) chair.

Zuma announced on Wednesday that he’s dispatched Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and State Security Minister Bongani Bongo as envoys to meet with President Robert Mugabe and the Zimbabwean Defence Force.

Briefing the media on Cabinet decisions at Parliament on Thursday, Communications Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said the pair have arrived in Zimbabwe to begin meetings.

“They will thereafter proceed to brief president João Lourençoas, the chairperson of the SADC organ, on politics defence and security.”

The situation unfolding in Zimbabwe has been described as a "silent coup" by political analysts, while the military says it’s not an attempt to topple Mugabe's government.

Professor Andre Duvenhage says that Mugabe is in deep trouble and should have seen this coming.

“There is a need for succession and it was clear that President Mugabe would like to see his wife Grace becoming the president of Zimbabwe. He sacked Emmerson Mnangwagwa, who was the deputy president and from there the lines were activated.”

GALLERY: On the ground in Zimbabwe