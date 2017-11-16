Kubayi-Ngubane: Cabinet supports SA intervention in Zimbabwe
The situation unfolding in Zimbabwe has been described as a 'silent coup' by political analysts, while the military says it’s not an attempt to topple Robert Mugabe's government.
CAPE TOWN - Cabinet says it supports the intervention in Zimbabwe by President Jacob Zuma in his capacity as South African Development Community (SADC) chair.
Zuma announced on Wednesday that he’s dispatched Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and State Security Minister Bongani Bongo as envoys to meet with President Robert Mugabe and the Zimbabwean Defence Force.
Briefing the media on Cabinet decisions at Parliament on Thursday, Communications Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said the pair have arrived in Zimbabwe to begin meetings.
“They will thereafter proceed to brief president João Lourençoas, the chairperson of the SADC organ, on politics defence and security.”
The situation unfolding in Zimbabwe has been described as a "silent coup" by political analysts, while the military says it’s not an attempt to topple Mugabe's government.
Professor Andre Duvenhage says that Mugabe is in deep trouble and should have seen this coming.
“There is a need for succession and it was clear that President Mugabe would like to see his wife Grace becoming the president of Zimbabwe. He sacked Emmerson Mnangwagwa, who was the deputy president and from there the lines were activated.”
GALLERY: On the ground in Zimbabwe
More in Local
-
Ramaphosa congratulates Mnangagwa on his election as Zim president
-
[LISTEN] CT dad relives moment he was told about son's death
-
[PODCAST] Poisonous Bullets: The Silent Betrayal of Sindiso Magaqa (Episode 3)
-
Prasa in race to be compliant with safety regulations
-
Jerome Booysen’s hitman was also tailing his brother, court told
-
Police identify body found near Chapman’s Peak Drive
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.