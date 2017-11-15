SA opposition parties call for fresh elections in Zimbabwe

Congress of the People says it's time for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to relinquish power following years of bad governance which has destroyed democracy.

CAPE TOWN - Opposition parties in Parliament are calling for fresh elections as a political crisis deepens in Zimbabwe.

The country’s military seized power early on Wednesday morning targeting so-called “criminals” around President Robert Mugabe but gave assurances on national television that the 93-year-old leader and his family were “safe and sound”.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is calling for fresh elections in that country, while the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says Mugabe can no longer continue to cling to power as his family loots state coffers.

While President Jacob Zuma has announced that he’s dispatching envoys from his Cabinet to meet with President Mugabe, the African National Congress (ANC) in Parliament is choosing to remain mum.

But the main opposition says Mugabe must step down immediately.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said: “We are calling on the people of Zimbabwe to prepare to go to elections. Democratic change is what keeps countries from transitioning in a peaceful manner.”

The EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi agrees and says the party supports the military intervention.

“There are many people, including his wife and relatives, who are using and abusing his name and his political credentials to loot the public purse in Zimbabwe.”

Congress of the People also says it's time for Mugabe to relinquish power following years of bad governance which has destroyed democracy.

Meanwhile, Zuma is calling for calm and restraint.

“I’m hoping that the defence force will be able to respect the Constitution of Zimbabwe as well as the people of Zimbabwe so that this situation does not escalate.”

In his capacity as SADC chair, he’s announced he’ll be sending envoys to Zimbabwe.

“We’re hoping that this situation is going to be controlled so peace and stability can be restored in Zimbabwe.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)