Amnesty International: Prioritise safety & security of Zim citizens

JOHANNESBURG - Amnesty International has appealed to Zimbabwe's defence forces to prioritise the safety and security of citizens in the country.

The military seized power earlier on Wednesday, targeting so-called "criminals" around president Robert Mugabe but gave assurances on national television that the 93-year-old leader and his family were "safe and sound".

Amnesty International's Robert Shivambu says the military needs to ensure that human rights and the free flow of information are guaranteed.

“The military must immediately ensure the safety and security of all people in Zimbabwe and refrain from any action that puts lives and human rights at risk. What we're also saying is that military officials must uphold human rights.”

While President Jacob Zuma calls for restraint, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is calling on the South African government to give Mugabe and his family political asylum.

The EFF's Mbuyeseni Ndlozi: “For the interest of peace that Mugabe and his family are given political asylum in South Africa. The level of detail of that can be discussed by the government but in order for a peaceful transition, to allow the transition to happen as quickly as possible..."

WORLD REACTION

Meanwhile, Americans in Zimbabwe are being advised to take care.

The United States Embassy in Zimbabwe has said that as a result of the ongoing political uncertainty in the country, the US ambassador has instructed all employees to remain home today.

The embassy has encouraged American citizens to shelter in place until further notice.

President Donald Trump has not yet said or tweeted anything on the matter, but it’s likely he is joining world leaders in monitoring the situation.

Meanwhile, the United Nations, which is taking part in a massive climate conference, has yet to make a statement on the country’s current situation.

Reaction is pouring into the situation unfolding in the nation formally known as "Africa’s bread-basket"

President Zuma has announced he's sending envoys to the country.

“Of course, given the seriousness of the situation I have taken a decision to send an envoy to be able to contact the leaders of the defence force who have undertaken the operation but also to meet with President Mugabe.”

MUHAMADU BUHARI CALLS FOR CALM

Nigerian President Muhamadu Buhari has called for calm, peace and respect for the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

Namibia says its concerned that the volatility could create uncertainty that’s not conducive to peace and democracy in the region as a whole.

BORIS JOHNSON

Britain's foreign ministry says it doesn't want to see one tyrant take over from another in Zimbabwe.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has made clear government’s position on the latest developments.

“We cannot tell how developments in Zimbabwe will play out in the days ahead and we do not know whether this marks the downfall of Mugabe or not. We call for calm and restraint.”

Johnson says about 20,000 Britons live in Zimbabwe, a former colony, and all appear to be safe for now.

There has been a similar reaction from across Europe.

