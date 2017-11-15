[ALERT] Zuma: I've spoken to Mugabe, he's fine

The president is sending the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans and the Minister of State Security to Zimbabwe to meet with President Robert Mugabe.

JOHANNESBURG - President Jacob Zuma, in his capacity as chair of SADC, is sending special envoys to Zimbabwe and Angola in light of the unfolding situation in the Republic of Zimbabwe.

The president is sending the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, and the Minister of State Security, Advocate Bongani Bongo, to Zimbabwe to meet with President Robert Mugabe and the Zimbabwean Defence Force (ZDF).

Zuma spoke to Mugabe earlier on Wednesday who indicated that he was confined to his home but said that he was fine. South Africa is also in contact with the ZDF.

"The special envoys will also be sent to the Republic of Angola to the Republic of Angola to see President Joao Lourenco, chairperson of the SADC organ on politics, defence and security to brief him on the situation," the statement said.

Zuma has reiterated his call for calm and restraint and for the ZDF to ensure that peace and stability are not undermined in Zimbabwe.

SADC will continue to monitor the situation closely.

Earlier EWN reported that Zuma had called for calm and restraint in Zimbabwe after the military seized control on Wednesday.

Speaking in a statement on behalf of the SADC, he expressed his great concern over the unfolding political situation in Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe's military was deployed to the streets in front of government offices, courts and parliament.

But the army insists that Mugabe and his family are safe.

GALLERY: On the ground in Zimbabwe