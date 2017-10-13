Popular Topics
Van Rooyen visits KZN family that lost three members in storm

At least have 11 people died as a result of flooding or structural collapses caused by the heavy downpour and powerful winds.

Cooperative Governance Minister Des van Rooyen (L) next to eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede on a visit to Isiphingo on 13 October 2017 to assess the damage done by recent storms. Picture: Twitter/@NationalCoGTA
Cooperative Governance Minister Des van Rooyen (L) next to eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede on a visit to Isiphingo on 13 October 2017 to assess the damage done by recent storms. Picture: Twitter/@NationalCoGTA
294 days ago

DURBAN - Cooperative Governance Minister Des van Rooyen has visited a KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) family who lost three relatives in this week’s devastating storm.

Van Rooyen is in the province on behalf of the national government to assess the damage.

At least have 11 people died as a result of flooding or structural collapses caused by the heavy downpour and powerful winds.

Van Rooyen has visited the worst affected areas following this week’s deadly storm, as well as the Maphumulo family where a mother and her two children were swept away by floods.

Van Rooyen says that the bodies of the children have been found but the search for the mother continues.

“So, we just visited the family to convey the condolences of the executive committee of the republic and to convey the condolences of our president.”

At the same time, the search for a toddler from Umlazi, who was also swept away during the heavy rains, continues.

KZN Premier Willies Mchunu on Thursday declared the province a disaster zone.

Funds from the National Treasury are expected to be released for disaster relief.

GALLERY: Floods, fatalities & damaged buildings as storm hits KZN

Timeline

