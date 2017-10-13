Ekurhuleni mayor concerned about quality of RDP houses following storms

Monday’s storm brought with it strong winds and hail and left a trail of destruction with nearly 300 shacks completely blown away.

JOHANNESBURG - Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina says that he’s concerned about the quality of RDP houses after more than 300 low-cost structures were damaged in this week’s heavy rains.

The city, together with provincial government, is now working to rebuild the homes of those affected.

Masina says that the quality of RDP houses must be reviewed.

“We have looked into the extent to which some of the RDP houses that were damaged and we think that there might be some quality issues that they might need to raise over and above the fact that we were hit by Mother Nature.”

