KZN Premier Mchunu expected to visit families of storm victims

The Disaster Management Centre remains on high alert and continues with clearing the rubble and municipal repairs on the damage.

DURBAN – KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu is expected to visit families who lost loved ones during the storms that claimed at least 11 lives.

On Wednesday, the provincial officials held a briefing on the integrated plan detailing relief efforts to those affected.

The KZN provincial government says it’s reluctant to declare certain areas disaster zones before completing their assessments on the extent of the damage.

In the meantime, some displaced residents are being sheltered at community halls, while homes, roads and buildings are being repaired in municipalities.

Social Development MEC Weziwe Thusi says: “Yes there’s impact on other areas, we’re working with them as there are disaster management centres and teams who are already working in the other areas that are affected.”

The officials maintain they did enough to warn residents of the storm but had not anticipated its severity.

