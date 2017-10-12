Popular Topics
Construction methods, building material questioned in wake of storm damage

There are calls for the construction sector to review methods and material used to build schools and hospitals to make sure they can withstand strong winds floods and even tornados.

FILE: The Wedge complex in Honeydew was destroyed by a massive hailstorm that hit Gauteng on 9 October 2017. Picture: Louise McAullife/EWN
FILE: The Wedge complex in Honeydew was destroyed by a massive hailstorm that hit Gauteng on 9 October 2017. Picture: Louise McAullife/EWN
295 days ago

JOHANNESBURG – There are calls for the construction sector to review methods and material used to build schools and hospitals to make sure they can withstand strong winds floods and even tornados.

It follows the recent thunderstorms that lashed Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal causing billions of rands in damage.

Structural engineering lecturer at the University of Johannesburg Jeffrey Mahachi says that sub-standard building material and improper design are the main reasons for the damage caused to buildings in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng this week.

“A lot of these materials are not complying with the national standards. I think we now need to review that so that we can now start to design for all these global warming effects that are happening.”

The Gauteng head of Disaster Management Elias Sithole agrees.

“Maybe it’s the change of the climate which we’re facing. Maybe it’s time for us to look how we build our houses.”

Repair work is now underway but it’s not clear how long it will take to fix all damaged roofs at schools and hospital infrastructure.

GALLERY: Floods, fatalities & damaged buildings as storm hits KZN

Timeline

