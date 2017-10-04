PowerBall results: Tuesday 3 October 2017

EWN brings you the winning PowerBall results. Are you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG – The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday 3 October are as follows:

PowerBall: 07, 26, 35, 36, 39 PowerBall: 14

PowerBall Plus: 09, 15, 26, 41, 45 PowerBall: 12

For more details, visit the National Lottery website.