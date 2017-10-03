Zuma calls for one stop Beitbridge border post

President Jacob Zuma says the process needs to start soon given the volume of people and goods through the border.

JOHANNESBURG - President Jacob Zuma has called for the urgent establishment of a one-stop border post between South Africa and Zimbabwe to avoid unnecessary delays.

The president hosted his Zimbabwean counterpart Robert Mugabe for the second session of the binational commission in Pretoria on Tuesday.

The establishment of a "Beitbridge one-stop border post" is expected to ease congestion at the busiest port of entry into South Africa.

Zuma says the process needs to start soon given the volume of people and goods through the border.

“We cannot afford to continue to have unnecessary delays at that border. It is therefore important and urgent that we start in earnest the process.”