We believe in SAA, says Treasury’s DG Mogajane

JOHANNESBURG - Treasury’s Director-General Dondo Mogajane says the latest lifeline was given to South African Airways (SAA) as part of its plans to make the airline commercially viable.

On Friday, National Treasury announced its transferred R3 billion from the national revenue fund to the airline to help it repay part of a loan from Citibank.

He says it would be irresponsible not to bail out the SAA.



The latest bailout has been heavily criticised by the opposition.

But Mogajane says they believe in the SAA.

“We cannot throw money in a deep, black hole because it will again be irresponsible. We believe in a long-term turnaround strategy put in place and we think it will start bearing fruits.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)