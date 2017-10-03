[WATCH LIVE] IRBA updates MPs on KPMG, Deloitte probes

Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors reports on the progress on investigations on KPMG and Deloitte.

CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament (MPs) are hearing from the Independent Regulatory Board of Auditors (IRBA), which is investigating KPMG’s audit of the Gupta-owned Linkway Trading.

It emerged in June, through leaked emails, that KPMG had failed to flag the irregular flow of funds between Gupta-owned companies and the Free State Government to pay for a high-profile wedding at Sun City.

