[WATCH LIVE] IRBA updates MPs on KPMG, Deloitte probes

Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors reports on the progress on investigations on KPMG and Deloitte.
CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament (MPs) are hearing from the Independent Regulatory Board of Auditors (IRBA), which is investigating KPMG’s audit of the Gupta-owned Linkway Trading.
It emerged in June, through leaked emails, that KPMG had failed to flag the irregular flow of funds between Gupta-owned companies and the Free State Government to pay for a high-profile wedding at Sun City.
WATCH: IRBA reports on KPMG, Deloitte investigations
