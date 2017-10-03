-
Police at scene of robbery at Kenilworth cellphone shop
Police say five suspects entered the shop, but only got away with one cellphone which was taken from a customer.
CAPE TOWN - There's been an armed robbery at a cellphone store at Kenilworth Centre.
Police say five suspects entered the shop but only got away with one cellphone which was taken from a customer.
According to police, no shots were fired and no one was wounded, but there have been claims on social media that a shootout ensued.
The police's Andre Traut says officers are still on the scene.
“The circumstances surrounding an armed robbery are being investigated following an incident this morning at a cellular telephone shop in Kenilworth. Five men entered the shop with the apparent intention to rob the premises. They fled the scene with a phone belonging to a customer. No shots were fired and no one was injured.”
