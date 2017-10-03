Paterson replaces injured Morkel in Proteas Test squad
Morne Morkel is out for the next six weeks after suffering a tear to his left abdominal oblique muscle.
POTCHEFSTROOM - South Africa have called up uncapped Dane Paterson to replace injured strike bowler Morne Morkel in their squad for the second test against Bangladesh starting in Bloemfontein on Friday, Cricket South Africa announced on Monday.
Morkel is out for the next six weeks after suffering a tear to his left abdominal oblique muscle during the 333-run win over Bangladesh in the first test at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom.
Although the 28-year-old Paterson takes Morkel’s place in the squad, Wayne Parnell is expected to play in Morkel’s place in the last game of the two-Test series.
Squad:
Faf du Plessis (captain),
Hashim Amla,
Temba Bavuma,
Theunis de Bruyn,
Quinton de Kock,
Dean Elgar,
Keshav Maharaj,
Aiden Markram,
Duanne Olivier,
Dane Paterson,
Andile Phehlukwayo,
Kagiso Rabada,
Wayne Parnell.
Popular in Sport
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.