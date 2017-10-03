Paterson replaces injured Morkel in Proteas Test squad

Morne Morkel is out for the next six weeks after suffering a tear to his left abdominal oblique muscle.

POTCHEFSTROOM - South Africa have called up uncapped Dane Paterson to replace injured strike bowler Morne Morkel in their squad for the second test against Bangladesh starting in Bloemfontein on Friday, Cricket South Africa announced on Monday.

Morkel is out for the next six weeks after suffering a tear to his left abdominal oblique muscle during the 333-run win over Bangladesh in the first test at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom.

Although the 28-year-old Paterson takes Morkel’s place in the squad, Wayne Parnell is expected to play in Morkel’s place in the last game of the two-Test series.

Squad:

Faf du Plessis (captain),

Hashim Amla,

Temba Bavuma,

Theunis de Bruyn,

Quinton de Kock,

Dean Elgar,

Keshav Maharaj,

Aiden Markram,

Duanne Olivier,

Dane Paterson,

Andile Phehlukwayo,

Kagiso Rabada,

Wayne Parnell.