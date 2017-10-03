-
Hawks wrapping up R60m PetroSA fraud caseLocal
Mugabe cautions ANC against being 'rendered into nothingness’Politics
ANC KZN sends condolences after Ngcobo’s murderPolitics
Cosatu apologises to MMC Sun for racial remarksPolitics
[WATCH] Vegas shooter's angle prevented people from escapingWorld
National Youth Music Competition to take CT by stormLifestyle
Wales forward Bale ruled out of World Cup qualifiersSport
Paterson replaces injured Morkel in Proteas Test squadSport
Mothiba keen to prove his worth to BafanaSport
Interim CSA CEO Moroe: I need to deliver GLT20Sport
Morata's hamstring injury could keep him out for six weeksSport
Catalan Pique jeered by fans at Spain training sessionSport
[WATCH] Rock legend Tom Petty dead at 66Lifestyle
Justin Bieber blocked from renting a house in Beverly HillsLifestyle
British actor Coogan wins damages over phone-hackingLifestyle
Oxford team to test universal flu vaccine in world firstWorld
Zendaya: Oprah Winfrey is an inspirationLifestyle
Crystal Hefner breaks silence on Hugh’s deathLifestyle
Size-zero ban hits Paris catwalksLifestyle
‘Blade Runner 2049’ red carpet cancelled after Las Vegas shootingLifestyle
[ALERT] Pistorius family to take legal action over 'Blade Runner Killer' movieLocal
NMU management to meet students amid protests over attacks
One student was raped, while the other was stabbed at one of the institution's computer labs on Monday night.
JOHANNESBURG - The attack on two female students on campus at the Nelson Mandela University (NMU) has sparked protests.
One student was raped, while the other was stabbed at one of the institution's computer labs on Monday night.
The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has condemned the crimes.
Students have now taken to the streets demanding security be stepped up at the university.
The institution's Zandile Mbabela says: “There are parallel meetings that are running and management will be meeting with students on their demands and to work out a way in airing out those demands."
Current situation at the Kraal.. Students waiting for management #NMU #NMUShutdown #NMURape pic.twitter.com/rKXtgZmuUT— Casey (@CazRoche) October 3, 2017
