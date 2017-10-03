NMU management to meet students amid protests over attacks

One student was raped, while the other was stabbed at one of the institution's computer labs on Monday night.

JOHANNESBURG - The attack on two female students on campus at the Nelson Mandela University (NMU) has sparked protests.

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has condemned the crimes.

Students have now taken to the streets demanding security be stepped up at the university.

The institution's Zandile Mbabela says: “There are parallel meetings that are running and management will be meeting with students on their demands and to work out a way in airing out those demands."