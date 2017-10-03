Mugabe arrives in SA without First Lady amid assault troubles

JOHANNESBURG – Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has reportedly arrived in the country without First Lady Grace Mugabe.

Mugabe is in the country to meet President Jacob Zuma to discuss bilateral relations between the countries.

About two months ago, Grace Mugabe was granted diplomatic immunity after she was accused of assaulting Johannesburg model Gabriella Engels.

Lobby group Afriforum, which is representing Engles, maintains that it is challenging the decision.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe’s anti-government pressure group Tajamuka say it will continue protesting against what it calls the “disgusting spending patterns” of the Mugabe family while the country grapples with poverty.

This comes on the back of the news that first lady Grace Mugabe recently bought herself a R6 million car, not long after her son imported two of his own vehicles worth R7.5 million.

Opposition party Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) says the family’s actions demonstrate a lack of consideration for Zimbabweans.

Tajamuka's Promise Mkwananzi says the Mugabe family travels in luxury while most Zimbabweans cannot afford public transport.

“The economy is in a dire state. Most people can’t even access a $2 note to catch a taxi to their next destination.”

Mkwananzi said young people are tired of living in poverty while the family enjoys such wealth.

“We need radical but non-violent action to drive Robert Mugabe and his family out of office.”

The MDC has called on Zimbabweans to register for next year's elections and vote against the Mugabe family.