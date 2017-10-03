Mugabe arrives in SA without First Lady amid assault troubles
About two months ago, Grace Mugabe was granted diplomatic immunity after she was accused of assaulting Johannesburg model Gabriella Engels.
JOHANNESBURG – Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has reportedly arrived in the country without First Lady Grace Mugabe.
Mugabe is in the country to meet President Jacob Zuma to discuss bilateral relations between the countries.
About two months ago, Grace Mugabe was granted diplomatic immunity after she was accused of assaulting Johannesburg model Gabriella Engels.
Lobby group Afriforum, which is representing Engles, maintains that it is challenging the decision.
Meanwhile, Zimbabwe’s anti-government pressure group Tajamuka say it will continue protesting against what it calls the “disgusting spending patterns” of the Mugabe family while the country grapples with poverty.
This comes on the back of the news that first lady Grace Mugabe recently bought herself a R6 million car, not long after her son imported two of his own vehicles worth R7.5 million.
Opposition party Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) says the family’s actions demonstrate a lack of consideration for Zimbabweans.
Tajamuka's Promise Mkwananzi says the Mugabe family travels in luxury while most Zimbabweans cannot afford public transport.
“The economy is in a dire state. Most people can’t even access a $2 note to catch a taxi to their next destination.”
Mkwananzi said young people are tired of living in poverty while the family enjoys such wealth.
“We need radical but non-violent action to drive Robert Mugabe and his family out of office.”
The MDC has called on Zimbabweans to register for next year's elections and vote against the Mugabe family.
Popular in World
-
Mugabe family faces outrage over ‘disgusting spending’
-
Lone gunman kills 59, injures hundreds, in Las Vegas concert attack
-
White House again rejects talks with North Korea on nuclear issue
-
Las Vegas shooting may be deadliest mass shooting in US history
-
UPDATE: Isis claims Las Vegas shooting
-
Catalan Pique jeered by fans at Spain training session
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.