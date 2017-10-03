Morata's hamstring injury could keep him out for six weeks
Morata had an MRI scan on Sunday after limping off during Chelsea’s 1-0 Premier League home defeat by Manchester City on Saturday.
MADRID – Spain and Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata’s hamstring problem could leave him sidelined for several weeks after tests with the national team revealed he has a grade two tear.
Morata had an MRI scan on Sunday after limping off during Chelsea’s 1-0 Premier League home defeat by Manchester City on Saturday. According to British media reports on Tuesday, the injury could keep him out for at least six weeks.
Spain manager Julian Lopetegui on Monday called up 36-year-old Athletic Bilbao striker Aritz Aduriz to replace Morata, with the Blues forward missing Spain’s final World Cup 2018 qualifying matches against Albania and Israel.
Spain are also missing injured duo Andres Iniesta of Barcelona and Dani Carvajal of Real Madrid, replaced by Las Palmas’ Jonathan Viera and Real Sociedad’s Avaro Odriozola, as the Group G leaders bid to earn a place at the finals in Russia.
The Spaniards are three points clear of second-placed Italy with just the two rounds of matches remaining.
Chelsea signed Morata from Real Madrid in the close season and the striker has flourished at Stamford Bridge, with seven goals in nine appearances for Antonio Conte’s champions.
If Morata’s worst fears are confirmed he will miss both of Chelsea’s Champions League group stage matches against AS Roma and several Premier League games, including the home clash with Manchester United on 5 November.
Popular in Sport
-
Catalan Pique jeered by fans at Spain training session
-
Serena Williams’ daughter named after Australian Open
-
United injuries are opportunities for others - Mourinho
-
Messi double helps Barca beat Las Palmas in empty Nou Camp
-
[WATCH] Springboks and All Blacks ready to face off at Newlands
-
South Africa race to big win after Bangladesh collapse
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.