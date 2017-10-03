Mkhize unavailable to explain Apleni's suspension to Parly committee
Neither Mkhize nor her deputy Fatima Chohan were available to attend Tuesday’s meeting at which her department’s annual report and financial statements are being discussed.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s Home Affairs Committee has been left none the wiser about Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize’s reasons for suspending the director general of her department, Mkuseli Apleni.
Neither she nor her deputy were available to attend Tuesday’s meeting at which her department’s annual report and financial statements are being discussed.
Committee chairperson Lemias Mashile says she will appear before the committee next week.
Mashile kicked off the meeting saying it was important that Members of Parliament (MPs) are apprised of the decision to suspend Apleni.
It was expected that Mkhize would explain her reasons to MPs on Tuesday.
But she and her deputy Fatima Chohan sent their apologies.
They are attending a session of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Switzerland.
The Democratic Alliance and Economic Freedom Fighters say she must explain the decision to them.
Mashile says he believes she will.
“Next week we will get a little bit of clarity on matters relating to the suspension of the DG.”
Apleni’s hearing in the Pretoria High Court challenging his suspension on gross misconduct charges did not take place on Tuesday morning.
