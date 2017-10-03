Manuel: Jail those behind KPMG’s controversy

Former Finance Minister Trevor Manuel says KPMG should produce documents to show how it arrived at the controversial findings.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Finance Minister Trevor Manuel says those behind the KPMG controversy should be jailed to encourage a culture of accountability.

The auditing firm has lost several clients after it withdrew the findings and recommendations of an internal investigation into an intelligence unit at the South African Revenue Service (Sars), showing serious failures in the work it did for Gupta-linked companies and the revenue service.

He says the auditing firm now has the task of ensuring its integrity doesn’t come into question even after the management has left.

“People should go to jail because of how they have been covered and how this rot was allowed to continue in the way that it has. The consequences are a break on growth in this country, if we were growing fast we wouldn’t have energy. If the economy is not growing people can’t get jobs.”

MAJOR SHAPE-UPS

In September, the auditing form announced a major shake-up to its leadership in South Africa after withdrawing findings and recommendations around its report into the so-called Sars “spy Unit”.

The report was partly responsible for the downfall of former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan who was accused of having known about and endorsed the unit.

CEO Trevor Hoole was among eight senior staff who resigned, while another faces disciplinary action and dismissal.

KPMG admitted that its report for Sars suggests Gordhan knew about the establishment of an intelligence unit that was set up illegally.

However, the auditing firm said this was not the intended interpretation and evidence provided to KPMG does not support this interpretation, saying it recognises and regrets the impact this has had.

Meanwhile, Sars boss Tom Moyane formally notified Parliament of his “dissatisfaction” with KPMG’s handling of the controversy surrounding an intelligence unit at the revenue service.

KPMG International recently repudiated the findings of a 2015 report compiled by its South African division on what was perceived to be a covert “rogue unit” operating within Sars.

In September, the auditing firm told Moyane that he could no longer rely on the report's findings because standard quality controls were not applied.

But Moyane insists the report is not flawed.

‘SCRUTINISE SARS’ HANDLING OF THIS DEBACLE’

The Democratic Alliance (DA) called on Parliament’s Standing Committee on Finance to schedule hearings so that Members of Parliament (MPs) can scrutinise South African Revenue Services' handling of the so-called "rogue unit" controversy.

But the committee's chairperson, Yunus Carrim, said they don't have the technical capacity nor the mandate to launch a full-scale inquiry.

Carrim said the issue fell within the scope of Parliament's intelligence committee.

Carrim added any investigation involving KPMG should be handled by the regulatory body.

The IRBA will appear before the committee on Tuesday to give feedback on some of its ongoing investigations.

Additional reporting by Gia Nicolaides & Rahima Essop.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)