[LISTEN] Dondo Mogajane lists what Treasury expects from SAA
Radio 702 | Director General Dondo Mogajane at the National Treasury says they want good governance and efficiency from the SAA.
JOHANNESBURG - Director General Dondo Mogajane at the National Treasury says they took their responsible decision to meet their obligations so that legitimacy is met with global and local companies.
“Recapitalising SAA was very important. We cannot throw money in a deep, black hole… We think its turnaround strategy will start bearing fruits.”
Mogajane says he has confidence in the new CEO who will start in November.
Listen to the audio above for more.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] Trevor Manuel on corporate responsibility in the era of state capture
-
[LISTEN] Up close with Dr John Kani
-
[LISTEN] ANC members in KZN have 'lost faith' in party's processes
-
[LISTEN] Why you should go to Kruger National Park
-
[LISTEN] What is the status of the SABC board?
-
[LISTEN] Key findings of Victims of Crime Survey
-
[LISTEN] Xolani Gwala reveals he has colon cancer
-
[LISTEN] Why cold calling for a job works
-
[LISTEN] Does the age gap matter in a relationship?
-
[LISTEN] Johnny Clegg talks about his life and artistic journey
-
[LISTEN] Saudi Arabia to allow women to obtain driver's licences
-
[LISTEN] Is homeschooling your child a good idea?
-
[LISTEN] The power of 'Black Twitter'
-
[LISTEN] SA households spend more on beer than vegetables
-
[LISTEN] 'Planned anti-state capture strike a unanimous decision'
-
[LISTEN] Do museum spaces marginalise people?
-
[LISTEN] Mogoeng: I’m not worried about making enemies
-
[LISTEN] In his own words: Just Coal’s Joe Singh on ANCYL payment
-
[LISTEN] Pick 'n Pay to allow customers to buy food on credit
-
[LISTEN] How to protect yourself against identity theft
-
[LISTEN] Makhosi Khoza: ANC no longer cares about the people
-
[LISTEN] ‘Poor parent involvement linked to ill-discipline in schools’
-
[LISTEN] Most common incorrect 'facts' about SA
-
[LISTEN] Motlanthe: Zuma & ANC are inseparable
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.