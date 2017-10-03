[LISTEN] Dondo Mogajane lists what Treasury expects from SAA

Radio 702 | Director General Dondo Mogajane at the National Treasury says they want good governance and efficiency from the SAA.

JOHANNESBURG - Director General Dondo Mogajane at the National Treasury says they took their responsible decision to meet their obligations so that legitimacy is met with global and local companies.

“Recapitalising SAA was very important. We cannot throw money in a deep, black hole… We think its turnaround strategy will start bearing fruits.”

Mogajane says he has confidence in the new CEO who will start in November.

