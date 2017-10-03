Family hopes suspects will reveal mastermind in deputy principal’s murder
Herbet Nyembe's brother Siyabonga says the family is happy that the police have made progress in the arrest of the suspects.
JOHANNESBURG - The family of the slain Ekurhuleni primary school deputy principal says although they are still hurting they are happy police have arrested the suspects.
Gauteng police said on Monday that they had arrested three men linked to the murder of Herbet Nyembe in Tsakane and KwaThema who were in possession of an unlisenced firearm possibly used in the murder.
The trio is believed to have entered the Edalinceba Primary School and Nyembe's office under false pretense and fatally shot him before driving off.
He says, however, that family members still insist that the men were hired and police need to find the person behind this.
“As a family, we’re happy but we still hope those guys will say who sent them to kill him.”
The family says Nyembe had been living in fear before the murder and wanted to resign from the school.
The trio is set to appear in court on Wednesday.
Edited by Winnie Theletsane
